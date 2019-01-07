NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A tech entrepreneur who launched a startup, while still in college, is now helping those getting into the field.
The recipients are students at a two-year software engineering program that will open its doors in the Elm City at the end of the month.
Up and down a hallway, software engineers and coders, are hard at work helping Nate Pitruzzello grow the Connecticut company he started just two years ago while still in college.
“Essentially what we do, we are a data security, data forensics firm,” said Pitruzzello.
Just 22-years-old, Pitruzello started “Scroll” while at the University of New Haven 2 years ago.
Now, it’s profitable with 22 employees and Fortune 500 companies among its many clients.
“I want to be able to give that to somebody who has the same mission and drive to build these cool applications,” said Pitruzzello.
So, to give back, Pitruzzello, who’s company is housed with other startups at District New Haven, is donating $10,000 in the crypto currency bitcoin for scholarships at the Holberton School down that hall.
“I was hoping longevity wise, it could create so much more opportunity for someone, rather than just $10,000 now,” Pitruzzello said.
Nadine Krause is the director at Holberton School New Haven.
“It’s a great way to help cover living expenses, because even though there is no upfront tuition, no upfront fees, including our application, which is free, students need to afford to live,” said Krause.
Holberton, originally started out in Silcon Valley as a college alternative to produce in demand software engineers.
The two-year program is project based and centers on peer learning.
“Its life stipends like the donation we just received from Nate at Scroll that will allow students from different backgrounds, including those from more disadvantage backgrounds, inner city kids to consider this as a realistic option for them,” Krause said.
For Pitruzzello and those students that will soon call this space home, he says it comes down to giving everyone a chance.
“Ten thousand dollars to a college kid could create 50 jobs. We are the example of small money growing,” said Pitruzzello.
The Holberton School will host an open house Wednesday night.
As for Pitruzzello, he says his company is looking to expand to 35 to 40 employees in the next 6 months, and he’s also in the process of launching another start up.
