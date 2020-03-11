(WFSB) – As the coronavirus spreads, many large events across the state are being canceled or postponed as a precaution.
Although the state has not banned any events from happening, officials are recommending any events with more than 100 people to be canceled or postponed
Below is a list of events that have been affected as of Wednesday, March 11.
Danbury
Danbury's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled this year.
Hartford
Hartford's 49th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled. City officials said they will determine if it can be rescheduled for later this year at a later time.
The 23rd Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show at the Connecticut Convention Center has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place March 20-22. There are no plans to reschedule the event.
The Connecticut Conference on Tourism, which was scheduled for April 29 at the Hartford Convention Center, has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later time and refunds will be processed.
CareerCONN2020 is being postponed from its March 19 date at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The event for high schoolers and adult learners will be rescheduled to a date in the fall.
Middletown
Black and Puerto Rican Cuacus Town Hall which was scheduled for noon on Saturday, March 14 has been postponed until further notice.
Milford
Milford's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled this year and will resume in 2021.
New Haven
New Haven postponed their St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was set to take place on Sunday, March 15. There is no word at this time if it will be rescheduled.
StemCONN2020 has been postponed until 2021. The gathering was scheduled for March 24 at the Omni Hotel in New Haven. The 2021 date has yet to be determined.
Norwalk
Norwalk's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled. There is no reschedule date at this time.
Windsor
The Windsor Winter Festival and Kids Fair has been canceled this year. It was scheduled for Saturday, March 14. There is no reschedule date at this time.
To add your events' cancellation or postponement due to the coronavirus concerns, send us the details at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com
