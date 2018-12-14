HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Another Facebook glitch means millions of users could’ve had their photos accidentally exposed to app developers.
Facebook says its fixed the bug, but some say it’s just the latest in a long line of privacy mishaps.
You’re at the mercy of Facebook and its privacy and security settings, but experts say there are still some steps you can take.
“My thought is they keep making the same mistake. We had the Cambridge analytica issue, where third parties got access to users personal, information, without authorization, we have the same thing happening here,” Fred School, Quinnipiac University.
The latest mishap? Facebook admitting today that a software bug back in September may have exposed the photos of nearly seven million users to app developers.
The glitch lasted for 12 days and Facebook says it’s since fixed the bug.
But Fred Scholl, who heads up Quinnipiac University’s new online Master of Science in Cybersecurity Program, says it’s a little alarming, lapses like this have happened before with Facebook.
“The tools, processes, procedures for making sure this doesn’t happen are available, so my thought is, I’m a little unhappy they’re not putting them into practice,” said Scholll.
In a blog post, Facebook said the bug impacted 6.8 million users, who granted permission for 3rd party apps to access their photos.
But typically, it’s only the photos that are uploaded and posted to Facebook.
While there’s not a lot users can do, if an app like Facebook is dealing with a bug, Scholl says, there are some options when it comes to protecting yourself.
“If you look in the top part of their app, in a tiny little question mark, you can click on that, there is a drop down that says privacy check up. I recommend users go through that. The other thing I highly recommend is that users don’t use Facebook to authenticate to other third party applications. Instead get a password manager. Facebook has proven they can’t keep your information secure, so I’d take them out of the loop,” Scholl said.
On Thursday, when asked about a how she would grade fakebook’s privacy work over the last year, Facebook’s chief privacy officer said she would give the company a B, though it’s likely there are plenty who would disagree right now.
