HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There are growing calls from lawmakers to remove President Donald Trump through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.
Section four of the 25th Amendment is what’s being discussed.
The vice president and Cabinet members have the power to invoke the amendment.
“The 25th Amendment process is when it is determined that the president is unfit for whatever reason to be President of the United States and he has clearly indicated that over and over again,” said Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House.
More than 100 lawmakers are calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment or for Trump to be impeached following Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.
The fourth section of the 25th Amendment allows the vice president and Cabinet members to declare if the president is unable to fulfill the duties of office.
“It is simply a quick way to remove him from power and to stop his visibility to cause more harm to the country’s national security over the next two weeks,” said Professor Matthew Schmidt, University of New Haven.
National Security Professor Matthew Schmidt says using the 25th Amendment is quicker than impeachment, but in the last hour, sources close to Pence say he is opposed to invoking it.
“At the moment, I think impeachment is more likely,” Schmidt said.
With two weeks left until inauguration, Pelosi says Congress could be ready to move forward with impeachment.
UConn Law Professor Richard Kay says even with the short time left, there’s a possibility it could happen.
“All the constitution says is the House of Representatives will vote to impeach and then the Senate will try. It could have the impeachment in the morning and the trial in the afternoon,” Kay said.
Section four the 25th Amendment has never been invoked.
House Democrats are expected to hold a caucus-call on Friday afternoon to discus the matter.
