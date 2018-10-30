OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - President Donald Trump is promising to revoke the 150-year-old citizenship clause to the 14th amendment as part of his controversial immigration order.
The threat is drawing sharp criticism locally.
It’s referred to as the Birthright ruling, that anyone born in the United States becomes an American citizen.
Legal experts say it’s not likely this will happen.
On Monday night, Trump revealed he’s prepared to challenge a 150-year-old Constitutional standard that anyone born in America becomes an American citizen.
The president told the political news site Axios he plans to sign an executive order to quote, “Remove the right to citizenship for babies on non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.”
“Now how ridiculous, we are the only country in the world where a person comes in has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the U.S. For 85 years with all the benefits. It is ridiculous. It is ridiculous,” Trump said.
Quinnipiac University School of Law Professor Sheila Hayre says there’s no way this birthright change can happen.
“As far as I’m concerned, there is a Supreme Court case from 1898 that deals with this squarely, but there is some debate as to whether it would require a Constitutional amendment or an act of Congress,” said Hayre.
As for Congress, 2nd District Congressman Joe Courtney tells Channel 3, the order would be swatted out of court.
“The notion that even Congress by a vote or a president unilaterally can override what’s in the bedrock law of this country again I think is just going nowhere,” Courtney said.
The Roman Catholic Church for decades has supported immigrants and their growing families in need.
At Christ the King Church in Old Lyme, the parish works in concert with other religious organizations, hosting refugees from around the globe who are seeking a new future.
“The churches have been working together to help people to get settled to welcome people. Just like all of us have come from immigrant families, there was a time when our families in and it wasn’t always easy for them either,” said Father Joe Ashe.
We’ve heard the same response from Diocese of Norwich, that their goodwill mission to help others will continue too.
