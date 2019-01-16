WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks in Connecticut are suffering because of the government shutdown.
A local FAA employee and her family are one of many that are affected.
Martha Parish normally spends her days making our airspace safer.
But lately she is stuck at home, temporarily out of work and without a paycheck.
She fears the situation will only get worse.
“We’re heading what my husband and I call our aviation room,” said Parish.
Not many people have aviation rooms in their homes, but you won't meet many people who love aircrafts the way Parish does.
“It’s that amazing terrific feeling when you take off and you're flying from a to b,” said Parish.
Parish, who lives in West Hartford, has worked in the aviation industry for more than 25 years. She even met her husband at an airport.
“I was a pilot and he was a ramp manager,” Parish said.
These days Parish is an Aviation Safety Inspector for the FAA, which means she helps make ensure aircraft safety and that planes use the most effective flight procedures and technology possible.
“We have the safest airspace in the world here in the U.S and we cannot take that for granted,” Parish said.
These days Parish isn't working or getting paid.
“I’m out of work, I’m not sure when I’m going to receive a paycheck and that uncertainty is difficult,” said Parish.
Parish and around 4,000 of her fellow employees are caught up in the government shutdown.
“If you were asked tomorrow to depend on whatever is in your checking and savings account for an indefinite period. I think most of America would be a little bit terrified,” said Parish.
A small percentage of aviation safety inspectors are actually already being forced to return to work without compensation and soon the government may force the majority of inspectors to return in the same situation.
“It’s wrong and it's un-American really,” said Parish.
Parish is speaking out as a former Aviation Safety Inspector union representative.
She says her co-workers want to return to their jobs but feels they should be paid for their time.
Some inspectors are already hitting financial hardships.
“We have people who are dipping into their retirement accounts in order to pay their bills,” Parish said.
Parish says she and so many other federal workers deserve better than being treated like political pawns.
She is calling for action because every moment of inaction hurts so many everyday Americans.
“We need to put an end to the shutdown and affecting people's lives negatively,” said Parish.
Parish is in a particularly difficult spot because she paid for a government trip to China right before the shutdown.
She’s supposed to reimbursed but she doesn't know when.
Safety inspectors will receive back pay after the shutdown ends but obviously at this point any timeline is up in the air.
