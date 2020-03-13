(WFSB) – As the coronavirus spreads, many facilities and events across the state are being canceled or postponed as a precaution.
On Thursday during a press conference, Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement to ban public gatherings of 250 people or more,
Below is a list of events that have been affected as of Thursday, March 12.
Berlin
Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is closed
Bridgeport
All St. Patrick's Day activities canceled, including the parade on Tues. March 17 and road race on March 15.
The Discovery Museum will be closed until further notice beginning Friday, March 13.
Canton
Effective March 16, Canton is canceling or postponing all events and programs not consistent with the principals of social distancing. This includes school, sporting, theater and most Senior Center and Parks & Recreation events. Both the Senior Center and Library will be closed to the public.
Danbury
Danbury's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled this year.
Ellington
The Indian Valley Family YMCA in Ellington is closing to deep clean the facility beginning at noon on Friday, March 13 and will reopen Monday, March 16.
Hartford
The Science Center will be closing for two weeks beginning, Saturday March 14.
The Bushnell has canceled all performances and events scheduled through April 30.
Hartford's 49th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled. City officials said they will determine if it can be rescheduled for later this year at a later time.
The 23rd Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show at the Connecticut Convention Center has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place March 20-22. There are no plans to reschedule the event.
The Connecticut Conference on Tourism, which was scheduled for April 29 at the Hartford Convention Center, has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later time and refunds will be processed.
CareerCONN2020 is being postponed from its March 19 date at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The event for high schoolers and adult learners will be rescheduled to a date in the fall.
Mandell JCC Hartford Jewish Film Festival postpones remaining films and events. They will be rescheduled for a later date
Hartford Symphony Orchestra is canceling the performances of Dvorak's Eighth from March 13-15
The Hartford Rib Off has been postponed from June until October 23 and 24.
Hebron
The Hebron Maple Festival has been postponed until later in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new date for the event has not been confirmed at this time.
Middletown
Kidcity Children's Museum will be closed until further notice beginning Thursday, March 12
Black and Puerto Rican Cuacus Town Hall which was scheduled for noon on Saturday, March 14 has been postponed until further notice.
Milford
Milford's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled this year and will resume in 2021.
Mystic
The 17th Mystic Irish Parade in downtown Mystic has been postponed.
New Haven
New Haven postponed their St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was set to take place on Sunday, March 15. There is no word at this time if it will be rescheduled.
StemCONN2020 has been postponed until 2021. The gathering was scheduled for March 24 at the Omni Hotel in New Haven. The 2021 date has yet to be determined.
North Haven
Channel 3 Kids Camp Event 2020 at the North Haven Raymour and Flanigan has store has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Norwalk
Norwalk's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled. There is no reschedule date at this time.
Southington (Plantsville)
Annual Condo & HOA Conference and Expo set for March 14 at the Aqua Turf is postponed. It will now be held on June 13.
Stamford
Palace Theatre cancels/postpones events
Uncasville
Mohegan Sun Arena and Expo events have been postponed through March 23.
Wallingford
Brit Floyd, which was scheduled to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday, March 14 has been postponed until Saturday, August 8.
Windsor
The Windsor Winter Festival and Kids Fair has been canceled this year. It was scheduled for Saturday, March 14. There is no reschedule date at this time.
Mass./CT
Eastern Hockey Federation says 2020 EHF Championships scheduled for March 14-15 are canceled effective immediately.
To add your events' cancellation or postponement due to the coronavirus concerns, send us the details at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com
