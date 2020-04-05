PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - On March 20, Christina Kieyrs noticed the tickle in her chest and dry cough she had the day before turned into something else.
"Immediately, when I woke up that morning I was like, it was just like you could feel it in your chest. Like something I’ve never felt before" she said.
The mother of two is one of eight Portland residents that have tested positive for Covid-19.
She bounced back from the virus as she relives what the last few weeks were like for her family in an online post.
As expected, she experienced a fever, chills, and respiratory problems.
"When I had the shallow breathing, I noticed it was, I couldn’t get like a full breath, like I couldn’t get the air all the way down. It was just kind of like stopping," Kieyrs said.
Kieyrs became sick after her husband, who works in emergency restoration.
A week before they got sick, she says he entered a house in Fairfield County.
Soon, their children also became ill, experiencing something like a bad flu, resting all day.
The family relied on flu and cold medicine while using a humidifier.
She's sharing her family's story knowing every case is different, but wants people to remain vigilant.
"Pay attention to the subtle things that don’t see like they could be a big deal. Just stay home if you’re feeling any of those things at all and prepare," Kieyrs said.
Christina's test results did not come back until she felt better.
Even though the family has been given the all clear, they are no longer contagious, but prefer to stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.