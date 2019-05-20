SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- If you suffer from bad allergies, you’re certainly not alone.
However, some get hit harder with symptoms than others.
“Very bad, so I started taking shots, immunotherapy for that and that’s helped,” said Ben Fascitelli, of Simsbury.
Similar to how those allergy shots work, there’s widespread belief that eating local, raw honey can help those symptoms by regularly exposing you to pollen.
The folks at Hilltop Apiaries in Simsbury extract honey for sale.
“So that’s the best, is when the honey comes right from the hives, it hasn’t been pasteurized, it hasn’t been filtered, that’s the best thing for allergies and to help with the immune system and somebody that has a cold,” said Patrick Moore, co-owner of Hilltop Apiaries.
Flamig Farm in Simsbury is home to one of the pollination yards where honey is pulled.
The pollination yards are very active, very cramped, and full of the honey that can provide the much-needed relief.
It’s also believed the unprocessed honey can help desensitize people with pollen allergies.
“Well there’s a lot of good things in it. And it tastes good, and it’s really good for you,” said Doane Emery, of Simsbury.
The trick is in how the honey is heated.
“By not raising above that 120 range, it doesn’t burn off any of the pollen or beneficial enzymes that are within the honey,” said Philip Moore, a beekeeper at Flamig Farm.
While honey can lessen seasonal allergy symptoms, those results haven’t always been consistently found in scientific studies, according to Mayo Clinic.
Also, you also shouldn’t give honey to kids under 1 year old.
(1) comment
This is completely a myth, and actually debunked by none other than our own local UCONN Health Center: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11868925
This was actually a very good study. They had 3 groups: a) local, unfiltered, unpasteurized honey; b) commercially bought filtered, pasteurized honey, and c) honey-flavored corn syrup.
The study found absolutely no difference (worse or better) in allergy symptoms when all 3 groups were compared.
Stop spreading this garbage. We have enough bad information flying around as it is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.