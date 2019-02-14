(WFSB) - Federal employees are celebrating after a funding bill was signed on Thursday.
The new border bill means workers won't have to worry about a government shutdown in the near future.
But, federal employees here in connecticut said the future is still murky because the debate surrounding border security is far from finished.
Federal workers say overall today was a good day for their bank accounts.
Some still feel like they continue to be pawns in a game of political chess.
Adrian Pellot and Sarah Small are both TSA officers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
The couple spends a lot of time together because they're colleagues.
They were both directly impacted by the recent government shutdown, which means for a while no paychecks were flowing into their home.
“You’re just getting more frustrated that like all our lives are on the line and you guys are just almost like throwing temper tantrums,” said Small.
The couple was relieved when the shutdown ended last month, but they were still nervous another shutdown loomed on the horizon until Congress passed a compromise border security bill Thursday night.
Now, they're finally breathing easier.
“There’s some comfort to know the paychecks will be rolling in on a regular basis again,” said Pellot.
Now, with reports that President Trump will likely declare a national emergency to bolster border security, Pellot and Small say they can't completely relax.
It’s hard to know what will happen next.
“It’s just more come next year is it all just going to happen all over again. Are we going to go through this same thing every year,” Small said.
Federal workers do have some added financial security after today.
The compromise bill ensures they will receive their regular paychecks at least through this September.
