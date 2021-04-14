HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman living with paraplegia is putting her own life on the line to save others from COVID.
The local filmmaker’s non-profit organization is working with communities of color to get people vaccinated.
“As a person who is considered part of the vulnerable population, it is very important that I speak out and I speak as loud as I can,” said Crystal Emery.
Crystal Emery is a local filmmaker who is fighting several battles. She is living with paraplegia, diabetes, and other health conditions that make her more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Emery is one of the most vulnerable to the deadly disease, but she’s confronting it so that others will have a fighting chance against it.
“Out of concern of watching my grandfather, my cousins die, taking my talents, creative and the mental ability to bring together large groups of people, Our Humanity was created,” Emery said.
Emery and her team run a life-saving initiative called “Our Humanity.” It’s a campaign bringing information about COVID-19 to Black and Brown communities.
Health guidelines and myth busters are blasted through public service announcements, community organizing, video messages, and other platforms.
Bud ads, banners, and colorful infographics are some of the results.
“That’s what Our Humanity does. It meets you where you are whether you’re a policy maker, whether you’re the man on the bus, whether you’re a doctor or a nurse,” Emery said.
Emery is now fully vaccinated. She says even though vaccines are more readily available, they won’t stop pushing out their message until more Black and Brown people are vaccinated and until the pandemic is over.
“It actually has made the work that we do harder because you don’t know who has been vaccinated in a public setting or who need to be, and it lets people lower their guard down,” Emery said.
Emery says their jobs now is to encourage people to get vaccinated. This month, Our Humanity will be working with other organizations going door to door to sign people up.
“When I see those numbers, I see people that I love. I see people that I grew up with, so it’s important that you get the vaccine to protect me and other people,” Emery said.
Emery says the pandemic has changed her life like it’s changed everyone else’s. She can’t have family over for dinner and she has to mostly work from home. What hasn’t changed is her mission to create a more equitable world through media.
“Instead of us being reluctant to get the vaccine, we need to remember that getting the vaccine is keeping us in a place where we can make a change and make a difference,” Emery said.
For more information on Our Humanity, click here.
