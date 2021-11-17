WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A local fire department won’t be selling Christmas trees this year.
The Windsor Locks Fire Department said due to a tree shortage, it won’t be able to hold its annual Christmas tree sale.
The department posted the news on Facebook.
Officials did say the WLFD Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a small sale of kissing balls and cemetery logs.
