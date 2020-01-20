WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A local fire marshal was killed in a crash in Woodbridge over the weekend.
According to police, Timothy Smith, the fire marshal in the town of Orange, was killed in the crash that happened on Litchfield Turnpike Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 4:47 p.m. south of Downs Road.
Smith, 56, was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was from Prospect.
The volunteer fire department in Prospect posted condolences on social medial Monday morning, saying Smith had been driving back home after responding to a house fire in Orange.
"On behalf of the entire department, we send our condolences to all of Tim's family, friends, and loved ones," the department said in a Facebook post.
The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation.
Emergency responders were posting condolences on social media throughout the day on Monday.
In Hamden, firefighters wrote "Please keep the Orange Fire Department and their members in your thoughts today, following the sudden passing of their Fire Marshal. #firefighters"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.