HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One local man is fighting more than just fires; he’s fighting the stigma of a condition he’s had since he was a teen.
Dominique Rodgers, a firefighter from Hartford, is raising awareness about Lymphedema.
The career firefighter in Hartford is also a volunteer firefighter in Bloomfield, and a part-time EMT.
If you're not looking closely, you may not even notice the compression garment That Rodgers wears on his leg, but he wears it all the time, and has since he was 15 years old.
“Seventeen years ago, when I was outside playing basketball with my friends, and I came down wrong on my ankle, and the next thing you know it started to swell,” he explained. So that week I was in the hospital for a week and a half. And that week I got diagnosed with lymphedema."
Lymphedema is a condition caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system, and it causes swelling.
In Rodger’s case, it's in his leg.
Michelle Aafedt is his occupational therapist and a lymphedema specialist with Hartford HealthCare.
"It's very, very common. And most people equate lymphedema to cancer patients and people who are undergoing cancer treatment and radiation, which is true. But lymphedema can occur for all sorts of reasons,” Aafedt said.
She says things like aging, weight issues, circulatory issues, and trauma can bring on lymphedema. Or, some people are just born with it, and might not even realize they have this condition.
However, it's something that never goes away, and it needs to be treated.
"Generally, occupational or physical therapists on our team will assess patients. We do a special form of massage and bandaging which helps reduce the arm or the leg or whatever's swollen,” Aafedt said.
Rodgers gets light massages to help with manual lymph drainage, part of his therapy.
He also said keeping active helps.
"Even if it's just walking a mile a day or whatever it is, run, walk, weight lift or whatever it is,” Rodgers said.
His compression garment is another way he keeps his leg swelling under control.
But the garments can be very expensive and often aren't covered by insurance.
So he's created ‘Process to Progress,’ a website and social media outlet used to raise awareness and funds for others.
"My mission is to help people overcome loneliness, not being afraid to talk about their situation, everyone's situation is different,” Rodgers said.
"I think it's amazing to watch somebody go through these steps of having and living with this disease knowing what it can do to you, how it affects you, financially, emotionally, physically, and all the things he's accomplished, he's grown into this amazing young man who's now doing all of this wonderful work for not only the lymphedema community but the community in general through the fire department, I think it's awesome,” Aafedt said.
"I just want to try to keep them encouraged the best that I can, and tell them you can do it too, it's not impossible, it's not impossible, just stay consistent, one day at a time,” Aafedt said.
