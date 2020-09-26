MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) -- A group of 10 firefighters returned to Connecticut on Saturday after spending the past several weeks helping combat the wildfires in northern California.
The group was comprised of nine Connecticut firefighters, and one from Massachusetts.
They left on Sept. 4, initially working with the Hoopa Tribe in Hoopa, CA on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation, before transitioning to the fire response in the Red Salmon Complex in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
This is the second group of Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew firefighters that the state has sent this season, officials said.
Another group was deployed in late July to help with the wildfire response in the Modoc National Forest area.
