TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- In Terryville, dozens of firefighters are sporting a new ‘do’ in support of a young girl who is battling an illness.
The Terryville Volunteer Fire Department posted a video on Facebook Monday night, showcasing the firefighters with their new haircuts.
The firefighters shaved their heads in support of the daughter of one of their own.
Firefighters from Thomaston and Northfield fire departments joined Terryville in the mission.
