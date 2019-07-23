Firefighters from Terryville, Thomaston, and Northfield fire depts. shaved their heads in support of one of their own.

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- In Terryville, dozens of firefighters are sporting a new ‘do’ in support of a young girl who is battling an illness.

The Terryville Volunteer Fire Department posted a video on Facebook Monday night, showcasing the firefighters with their new haircuts.

The firefighters shaved their heads in support of the daughter of one of their own.

Firefighters from Thomaston and Northfield fire departments joined Terryville in the mission.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

