(WFSB) – First responders from 9/11, injured after the 2001 terrorist attacks, are one step closer to permanent compensation.
On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill that will fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2090.
Lawmakers say hundreds of Connecticut first responders will benefit.
The vote was a resounding victory for the emergency responders, although critics say it took way too long to happen.
The bill was passed 97 to 2, with an overwhelming majority of senators voting in favor of the bill.
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said the law will protect many of the state’s bravest men and women.
“Hundreds of families in Connecticut, and I’ve talked to many of them, will be impacted by the compensation fund for cancer, for skin diseases, for other kinds of potentially deadly ailments. It is the least we can do for these heroes who answered the call,” Blumenthal said.
The bill funds the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2090, helping individuals injured during the 2001 attacks and its aftermath.
Some of the victims were with comedian and activist Jon Stewart watching from the Senate gallery.
The bill’s future didn’t always look certain.
Last week, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul delayed the bill, urging Congress to offset the cost by cutting government spending elsewhere.
“Every bit of new spending, it doesn’t matter if whether it’s a good cause, bad cause, or in between cause. We need to not keep adding to the debt,” Paul said.
Despite Paul’s concerns, the passage of the bill means the cost will be what is deemed necessary, a fact that Stewart and Blumenthal say is worth celebrating.
“They deserve this kind of compensation fund. It’s a matter of simple justice,” Blumenthal said.
The House passed the bill earlier this month and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.