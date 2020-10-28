OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A new attraction is hitting Old Lyme.
A humpback whale has made an appearance and it was all caught on camera.
Humpbacks haven’t officially been documented in Connecticut since 2017… that is until Wednesday.
It was a rare and amazing sight on the waters of Long Island Sound by Joe Diorio on Wednesday, as the humpback whale was caught breaching on camera.
He spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News about the experience, saying “We were a couple thousand feet away from it, but I’ve never seen anything like this, it was so cool.”
Diorio had been on a fishing guide when he noticed it.
“I go to my client, ‘we must be having some dolphin around,’ but the next thing you know, I see this big bunker shooting out of the water and this big mouth shooting up and ate a 1,000 bunker in one gulp,” Diorio said.
After getting his camera ready, he got an up-close view of the mammal that rarely makes it to the Sound.
“It jumped twice, and we got this real nice breach at the end, it was awesome,” Diorio described.
Showing how infrequently humpbacks are sighted in Connecticut, a map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a handful in 2015, and the last one in 2017.
“I’ve been fishing this area for 30 years. I’ve never seen a humpback whale in this area,” Diorio said.
Experts from the Maritime Aquarium say it appears the whale was feeding, which is typical in younger whales, which may be exploring on their own for the first time.
Whatever the reason, Diorio is happy he was there for this once in a lifetime sight.
“It was really cool, we talked about it all day, but that’s something I’ll never forget just because of how fun and how big it was. It was 35-45 feet,” he said.
While it is exciting, officials are hoping people don’t hop in their boats trying to chase the whales, because the protected mammals are at risk of getting hit.
They advise boaters to immediately cut their engines as soon as they see one.
