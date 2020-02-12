NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Valentine’s Day is only a few days away.
Flowers, and especially roses, are one of the biggest gifts, keeping local florists hopping this time of year.
The calls and online orders were coming in to LeFrancois Floral in Norwich to be delivered in time for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day accounts for about a third of fresh slower sales for the year for a small shop like Joanne LeFrancois’.
“Our shop, we do sell a lot of red, but we also sell a lot of mixed bouquets. People say, ‘oh, you don’t even have to do red,’” LeFrancois said.
The shop will sell about a thousand roses this week, but competition from the grocery chains, the East Great Plain Fire House down the street, and the 1-800 number has cut into their Valentine’s Day sales.
“People think it’s just easier to do that, but they’re paying a huge service fee to do that,” LeFrancois said.
A dozen classic long-stem red roses retail anywhere from $75 to $90.
Custom service will keep LeFrencois and her staff really busy right through Valentine’s Day.
