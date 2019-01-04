MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Food pantries across the country are seeing a surplus of food and it’s the direct result of trade tariffs.
Friday afternoon in Meriden, the Connecticut Food Bank was making sure, that fresh produce was finding its way to those who need it the most.
According to the Connecticut Food Bank, the federal government is helping subsidize farmers who are impacted by the trade tariffs.
That food is ending up at 200 food banks across the country, including right here in Connecticut.
Fresh fruits and vegetables, even whole turkeys and this is just the start.
“We have more food in the coming months. In the pipeline for the CT Food Bank is about 5 million pounds of food, 112 trailer trucks, imagine that 112 trailer truck loads,” said Bernie Beaudreau.
Friday afternoon, the Connecticut Food Bank teamed up with the action agency, New Opportunities of Greater Meriden to offer a pop up mobile pantry.
“I used to volunteer at these programs, so thank God. Some people would feel ashamed, I feel thankful, that I gave and know I can receive,” said Willie of Meriden.
For Willie and the others, it’s a blessing.
According to the CT Food Bank’s CEO Bernie Beaudreau, the extra help and extra food is the result other countries cutting back on buying U.S. produce after trade tariffs were put in place last year.
“In order to keep the farmers from going out of business, because of it, the federal government freed up about 1.2 billion dollars to subsidize the farmers to produce the food and lucky for America, it’s going to people that are facing hunger across the country,” said Beaudreau.
Beaudreau says they expect the extra food, which otherwise wouldn’t have been sold, to keep coming through the end of June.
“Some of the product we’re getting is fresh off the farm,” said Beaudreau.
Food that will go a long way in Connecticut, where 450 thousand residents are considered food insecure.
“This program with the nutritional needs that we sometimes go without. To get a chance, once or twice a month, or year to come out and provide for us, it’s Thanksgiving,” said Willie.
The Connecticut Food Bank says it will be back at that same location in Meriden with another pop-up pantry two weeks from today.
For more information on the Connecticut Food Bank, click here.
