WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – The COVID-19 crisis has crushed Connecticut’s economy and hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment.
As the need grows, Connecticut’s food banks are stepping up to help families get through this crisis, one meal at a time.
A few months ago, Jodi Reid picked up her groceries at the store, but on Thursday, she was getting by thanks to Master’s Manna, a food bank in Wallingford.
“They really do a phenomenal job. I am so luck to have these people,” Reid said.
Reid is a home healthcare nurse and is one of the hundreds of thousands of CT residents who recently lost her job, but she’s found a lifeline at Master’s Manna.
“I would be lost, really, I would be lost. While I’m out of work, this place saved my life literally,” Reid said.
Master’s Mann feed nearly 500 families during busy weeks in Wallingford and the surrounding areas. The pandemic has not changed their mission, but it has altered the way staff and volunteers serve the community.
“We’ve moved our whole operation outside. It’s a no touch situation where folks come in, we interface briefly to set up new appointments and then they moved down,” said Sue Heald of Master’s Manna.
Food pantry manager, Sue Heald, says demand has changed recently. Some of her older clients have been staying home, afraid to go out during the pandemic, but more newly unemployed people are asking for help.
“These past few weeks we have seen new families signing up, we have seen families that we haven’t seen for a while come back and renew with us,” Heald said.
Heald is proud Master’s Manna continue to help people who need it.
