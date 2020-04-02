TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- As the unemployment number soars, families are desperately looking for their next meal.
As people flock to the grocery stores, an incoming wave is being seen at Friendly Hands Food Bank.
“As of late, we are seeing anywhere between three and seven new clients daily,” said Karen Thomas, executive director of Friendly Hands Food Bank.
That’s on top of the 500-plus clients the food bank already sees on a monthly average.
It’s predicting the number will easily double or triple by the end of April.
Since the pandemic, it’s mostly been families setting foot inside for the first time.
“Honestly, the worst of everything hasn’t happened yet. To know, that there’s still help here is, it’s great,” said Alline Pond, of Winsted.
She’s a longtime client, but knows a lot of children are either on a free or reduced lunch, and their families are living paycheck-to-paycheck.
As a wave of more people look to food banks for help like here at friendly hands, there’s a growing concern, and that’s not about getting more food, but what it takes to keep the lights on and that’s money.
“We can’t have the freezers go down. We have to have the electricity to pay for that,” Thomas said.
The food banks spends at least $800 a month, a lot of it going towards refrigeration.
As jobless claims surge, it knows monetary donations won’t come easily despite the demand skyrocketing.
The question now is are food banks ready.
“I hope so, but I know that we are,” Thomas said, which is a comforting thought in a not-so-stable time.
Friendly Hands Food Bank is offering a Saturday curbside pickup onsite at 50 King Street, Torrington. It’s referred to as a weekend supplemental food program. It’s offered from 10 a.m. to noon. No questions asked. No forms to fill out. For more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.