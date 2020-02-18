ESSEX, CT (WFSB) – The sudden closure of the Colonial Fresh Market in Essex has left customers in the area without their biggest grocery supplier.
It has also left more than a dozen employees out of hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in wages.
Hundreds of customers are now having to drive to Deep River and other towns to get groceries.
The owner of Colonial Fresh Market, Luis Matos, is denying that his store is permanently shut down or that the employees won’t be paid.
Eyewitness News spoke to Matos over the phone and he said, “I have not closed the store yet.”
When asked about a sign that says temporarily closed on the store’s doors, Matos told Eyewitness News that neither him nor his son put that sign on the door.
Deli clerk David Rayner says two of his recent pay checks were not able to be cashed.
“The first indication was in December with that. I cashed that $400 check that wen through initially because I’ve never had a problem with Walmart, so I’m on the hook for that and that check in front of you is no good,” Rayner said.
“I’ve been handling a struggling business for a little over a year. I payed him, so when I get back and I get all my records, if there are any bounced checks, of course I have to take care of it,” Matos said.
Eyewitness News spoke with Matt Prosser, the President of Provident Holdings, which owns the strip mall Colonial Fresh Market is located int.
Prosser said that the market is more than two months behind in rent and the legal process for eviction has begun. Matos was served a notice to quit at the end of January.
Area residents are now stuck without a staple of the community.
“It’s making a big difference. Really you either have to go to Deep River or Old Saybrook. It’s pretty devastating actually,” said Sheila Fox.
There may be a local answer to the dilemma shoppers are facing. Cliff’s Quality Meats may be expanding.
“We will just have to start carrying more things. We will see where it goes. It’s hard finding suppliers, we are not as big,” said Frank Serio, Cliff Quality Meats.
Matos claims he will be reopening his store, he just doesn’t know when.
Prosser says his plan is to evict Matos and find another similar grocery store to move into the building.
A complaint has been filed with the Department of Labor Wage Earnings Division regarding the employees who might be out of pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.