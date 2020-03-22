WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Grocery stores are trying to keep up with the daily demand for produce and other items, all while keeping high-touch areas sanitized for their customers.
"We're sanitizing benches, slicers, carriages, shopping baskets, front end, constantly nonstop, all day," said Daniel D’Aprile, president of D&D Market.
The only shortage at D&D Market in Wethersfield is hours in a day.
Every employee is a certified food handler. Seeing a worker with gloves on is not new, seeing a customer wearing them is.
"A lot of people are coming in with masks and gloves. We had a customer come in the other day with oven mitts, picking up potatoes," D'Aprile said.
Danny says he's felt the heightened alert in his regulars, like Andrew Lough.
"Just keeping the distance away and trying not to touch a lot of stuff, just the necessities," Andrew said.
The constant disinfecting and cleaning will continue in order to keep customers safe, healthy, and offer some reassurance.
In return, Danny asks for two selfless acts.
"Not stockpiling, the stores are going to be open," Andrew said.
On Saturday, around 60 customers were waiting outside before the store opened.
"But yesterday got a little bit out of hand so we had to limit the customers to 2lbs of chicken cutlets per customer because we had a couple of customers that wanted like 60-70 lbs," D'Aprile said.
He says only get what you need, there's more for everyone that way.
He'll continue making larger orders in the meantime.
"If you don't feel well, don't come in the store," said D'Aprile.
