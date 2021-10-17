Local grocery stores feeling effects of nationwide supply chain problems

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Have you noticed empty shelves inside grocery stores or those gas prices going up?

You aren’t, alone because it's happening nationwide.

Prices are up and customers are feeling the pain.

"It's awful. I go with $50 and before you know you, spend $100 and it's tough with us. We have fixed incomes," Dale Parr of Cromwell tells us.

"Everything. The gas, meat, eggs, cheese," one local shopper noted.

Experts say prices are jumping mostly because of container ships stranded at ports. Then, unloaded goods wait for delivery trucks, a snowball effect that causes delays and keeps shelves empty.

"It's gotten a little bit worse in the past few months. It's a little bit difficult for things like flour. Flour took us a long time to get. It took us like three weeks to get some flour and finally we got some," Adna Muhovic of Euro Grocery stated.

Euro Grocery is a store in Rocky Hill that takes you on a journey to Europe so you can buy your favorite native foods, like cheese, but keeping these shelves packed is extra tough now.

"There is not much we can do, unfortunately. We try our best to recommend items that are a bit similar, that we can get easy a little bit more, but there are still items that people are used to and accustomed to getting," added Muhovic.

Muhovic also says they have to increase prices, because at times, their supplier does the same to them. Other stores we reached out to that deal with international foods are also having the same issue.

On top of supply issues, stores are still struggling to find people to hire. They say all they can do now is be patient.