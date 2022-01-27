MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Major food supply chain issues combined with upcoming Winter Storm Bobby has left grocery stores scrambling to keep food on their shelves.
It all depends where you go. Some grocery stores’ produce sections are wiped out; others had managed to stay fully stocked.
Shopper Kayle Gagnon has noticed something missing at some local grocery stores. “There are definitely empty spots on the shelves.”
Highland Park Market Vice President Molly Devanney says she’s dealing with some issues. “Every week we deal with something different. Last week it was orange juice, this week it’s certain yogurts we are out of stock on. It’s just everything has a way of catching up with themselves.”
She says a variety of things are driving the problem, including packaging, labor and trucking shortages, worker illnesses.
“It’s the perfect weather to create a buzz in the grocery store so Thursday, Friday are going to be really busy for us,” said Devanney.
The Manchester store is very well-stocked, and there’s a reason for that.
“We tend to buy from a major wholesaler and we also have other different vendors we are able to buy from. Whether it’s a food service company, when we can’t get it from a major supplier,” said Devanney.
