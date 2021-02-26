HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While Black History Month is nearly coming to a close, a local group wants the public to think of ‘black-owned businesses’ when they shop, year-round.
Gabriel Gordon is a fitness trainer who’s also a businessman.
As a Black business owner, he’s seen a movement to support places like his gym.
It’s something he welcomes but hopes the moment highlights a bigger picture.
“Are you shopping Black business because you just want to support your own? Or are you shopping Black business because it is reputable and giving you quality product or service,” Gordon said.
He’s listed on the website ShopBlackCT.com, which created a directory that features 1,300-plus Black businesses in towns ranging from Ansonia to Woodbridge.
The site is run by volunteers and all marketing campaigns are at zero costs to owners.
“My hope is, number one, is that every black-owned business has a place to share about what they’re doing for free,” said Sarah Thompson, of ShopBlackCT.com.
The group dedicates countless hours a week to ensure the directory is successful.
“For me, my personal investment in the project is because I know that there has been an injustice for black individuals in America for centuries,” said Yvette Young, of ShopBlackCT.com.
ShopBlackCT.com was developed during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last summer.
For supporters, it wasn’t enough to protest. They had to take that energy off the streets to every avenue affecting equity for black people long after the hashtags.
Last summer, when people pledged to support black-owned businesses, did they follow through months later? Shaun Chambers of Smash Avenue said he thinks so.
“We’re hearing more and more people tell us that they found us there, which means they are being intentional about shopping Black,” Chambers said.
His business allows people to get their stress out by smashing stuff, and given the times we’re in, his business is doing well.
He credits ShopBlackCT.com for its work.
“Shop Black CT is doing a great job of elevating our business owners here so that we can actually be credited for the work that we’re doing to elevate communities as a whole,” Chambers said.
