HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping and the first freeze of the season upon the state, homeowners may already turned on their heat.
Oil and propane prices are expected to increase this winter and it has some of them concerned.
However, the Community Renewal Team is helping families from Rocky Hill to Manchester to lower their heating bills with an energy assistance program.
“They may be eligible for a crisis amount, and they may also be eligible for up to three safety nets depending on whether the household is in a vulnerable situation or not,” said Patricia Monroe-Walker of CRT.
According to the Connecticut Department of Energy, the statewide average for home heating oil went up 52 cents.
CRT's energy assistance program could help homeowners save up to $2,500.
“You actually do save money in the long run," said Marc Mazzella of Benvenuti Oil. "The biggest thing is efficiency. It will help maximize the efficiency and safety of your heating system. Next it will help identify any major trouble.”
To see what you need to qualify for the program, click here.
CRT will start delivering fuel in mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.