HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut residents are coming together in downtown Hartford to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement through art.
On Friday, different people have stopped by Bushnell Park to help cover Trinity Street with the words Black Lives Matter.
It’s just the beginning of a three-day event designed to raise awareness about racial inequality through the arts.
Lashawn Robinson and Natalie Langlaise are a part of Black Lives Matter 860, a Hartford-based group protesting racial inequality.
They’re also artists, so once they got the approval from the City of Hartford to start painting, it was a chance to bring their two passions together.
“We were just really excited to showcase our artwork and some of the other community members’ artwork out here in front of the state capitol,” Robinson said.
You don’t have to be an artist to join in.
“I’m not an artist, I’m an expert at stick figures, but I came through to help out the other local artists and give them a hand whenever I can. Any kind of contribution I can make to the cause, you know I’m always going to come through and support,” said Jinyree Moore.
It’s that teamwork mentality that’s the root of what Robinson and Langlaise hoped to accomplish through the painting.
“I think this is very important to show that if you look at the people out here, you will see a variety of races and this is what America should be. You know, all of us coming together for whatever the project is, whatever the need is,” Langlaise said.
There’s still work to be done on the Black Lives Matter Painting, just like there’s still work to be done on creating a better Connecticut and America.
If you want to get involved with this weekend’s artwork in downtown Hartford, there’s still time. Black Lives Matter 860 is back at Trinity Street on Saturday, finishing up the painting and creating new artwork.
Then on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., there will be an art reveal ceremony with poets, dancers, and speakers.
