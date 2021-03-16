ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The state is just days away from a return to 100 percent capacity for many businesses across the state.
Masks and social distancing will still be enforced.
A group that helps people find vaccine appointments is against the change and is petitioning the governor to keep capacity limits.
The creator of the petition says while COVID is still spreading, he is worried about what could happen when Connecticut is full open for business.
Joel Leyden is the executive director of Vaccine Angel, a Facebook group with nearly 14,000 members. The group helps people access vaccine appointments.
“They’re coming in with severe anxiety and depressions because they’re looking for a vaccine. They want to stay alive,” Leyden said.
Leyden encounters people struggling to find vaccines every day. It’s one of the reasons why he created a petition against the capacity expansion rolling out this Friday.
He says he’s concerned about how some businesses, specifically restaurants, will manage to stay safe.
“How does one eat a hamburger wearing a mask? How does one have a drink wearing a mask? They don’t,” Leyden said.
The new rules allow capacity limits up to 100 percent, with six feet spacing, social distancing, and mask wearing.
For restaurants, six feet spacing or non-porous barriers between tables is required.
Bin 228 general manager Chris Cancelmo says their indoor dining will likely remain the same to keep customers comfortable.
“People come into our restaurant and they feel sale because we have proper distances, so you don’t want to cram things in too much,” Cancelmo said.
UConn Health Dr. David Banach says as the state reopens, masking and social distancing is critical, and individuals should proceed with caution, especially people who haven’t been vaccinated.
“If we’re going to move in this direction where we’re loosening restrictions and returning to normalcy, it is very much dependent on getting enough people vaccinated,” Dr. Banach said.
Channel 3 reached out to the governor’s office about the petition. A spokesperson said, “The governor, under his executive authority, is maintaining that social distancing remain in place, in addition to the mask mandate. With social distancing required at all establishments, that’s a significant measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, which is why the governor is leaving that requirement in place. There are no plans to reconsider Friday’s reopening.”
