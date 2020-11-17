(WFSB) – There’s no doubt that this year has been a very difficult year financially for many families.
As we head toward the holidays, many parents are wondering if they’ll be able to purchase toys for their children this year.
Communities are coming together to make sure kids have a reason to smile.
Unemployment claims are at record highs this year, and so many Connecticut families are feeling the effects of that.
Amid the pandemic, families are struggling to get by with the basics and with the holidays right around the coroner, it’s difficult for many parents to even think about how they’ll get gifts for the kids.
“You have families that now they have to struggle and make decisions whether to buy a toy for their kids or to buy safety items for their households,” said Joan Cruz, Director of Special Projects for Hispanic Health Council.
It’s a struggle that Joan Cruz sees first-hand working with the Hispanic Health Council in Hartford.
The non-profit is preparing to host a drive through holiday toy drive on November 28, November 29, and December 5 in hopes of easing some of the burden off parents.
“There’s been a lot of crises, so many they lost that hope that they will get that toy or gift card,” said Ana Alfaro, host of Analeh Show.
For eleven years now, Ana Alfaro has been helping put on the Analeh Holiday Toy Drive. She says it’s more important than ever, making sure every child has a toy this holiday season.
“To be able to, you know, still have that hope that they will be receiving a toy or a gift card around the holiday, a lot of them probably their parents have lost their jobs,” Alfaro said.
The toys and gift cards collected at this year’s drive will go to these five agencies:
- New Haven Urban Community Alliance
- The Salvation Army of New London
- Hartford Catholic Charities
- Our Children Mental Health Clinic Willimantic
- New North Citizens Springfield
Other efforts are underway across the state to make sure some holiday cheer is being spread at a time when it’s needed most.
“And it’s more than just a toy. It’s that kid knowing that someone out there cares about them,” said Chaz from Chaz and AJ in the Morning 99.1 PLR.
Chaz and AJ of 99.1 PLR have been helping collect toys for local children for several years now.
“In all, we’ve raised, probably raised, close to $2 million over 18 years,” Chaz said.
Their annual holiday toy drive benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Milford and several other organizations.
Chaz and AJ are calling on those capable of helping to try and make a difference.
“If you’ve been blessed and you’re in a position to help others, this is a good event to help,” Chaz said.
They’ll be at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven collecting toys from December 7 to December 11.
It’s a reminder that together people can put more smiles on the faces of children in need this holiday season.
