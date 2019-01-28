NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two local groups calling action to a crisis gathered in downtown New Haven on Monday afternoon.
The groups, Promoting Enduring Peace and the New Haven/Leon Sister City Project gathered to protest the Trump Administration’s decision to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s president.
Organizers said the United States has a history of interfering in Latin American countries, claiming many times it only made the situation worse.
“The U.S. government should not be involved. We don’t want to say we’re supporting the status quo. Probably most of us do not feel the Maduro government has been doing a good job at all, but we don’t think it’s the job of the American government to go in there and try to over throw the government,” said Stanley Heller, of Promoting Enduring Peace.
Last week, the president of the Venezuelan Association of Connecticut said he was glad to see the U.S., and other nations, throwing their support behind the opposition leader, saying many in Venezuela are seeing light at the end of the tunnel after years of economic disparity under Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.
