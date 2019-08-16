NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- A Norwalk gym owner is facing sex assault charges stemming from an alleged incident last month.
Police arrested 66-year-old Jose “Calasanz” Martinez and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault following a complaint that was made on July 28.
The female victim said she had been exercising at the Calasanz Martial Arts and Fitness Studio at 507 Westport Avenue in Norwalk the day before.
While doing core strengthening, the victim said Martinez sexually assaulted her and tried to have intercourse with her.
An investigation is ongoing.
