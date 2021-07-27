(WFSB) - Simone Biles stepped away from her Olympic competition on July 27.
The 35 time medalist stated that she needed time to focus on her mental health.
Local gymnasts and and doctors agree, this was a step in the right direction.
Kevin Portofee is an elite gymnasts and head coach, he agreed that this is a big step for the sport.
"Seeing Simone Biles be able to say, ‘woah, I’m not mentally ready for this right now,’ is a really big step in our sport," he continued, stating how it helps young athletes. "The best gymnast ever had to deal with this same issue, so if we have a gymnast, young or old, dealing with this, you can say hey, you’re not the only one."
Portofee highlighted how personal and important health issues are, "If somebody were to break their leg at a competition, you wouldn’t say they’re weak in any way. Where I think in the same way with mental health, if somebody was starting to have issues it shouldn’t be a weakness thing. "
Dr. James O’Dea of Hartford HealthCare, Behavioral Health said Biles set a good example, "I think of her now as a superhero. For her to come on that stage knowing it will come to this kind of scrutiny, but still be able to stand back and say I need to take a minute to collect myself and make sure I’m well."
