JEWETT CITY, CT (WFSB) -- Halloween is just around the corner and one haunted house in Jewett City is giving people more than just a good scare. It’s also raising awareness about an important cause.
Jef Benson, the founder of Haunts for the Homeless, started the organization because he knows firsthand the true horror of what it’s like being homeless.
“Haunts was started by a love of haunting. I’ve been haunting professionally for 19 years now,” Benson said.
He was homeless on and off for about seven years.
“I was an addict, I was homeless, I lost everything, and I lived on the street,” Benson said. “I didn’t think I was going to get any better. I didn’t think I was going to get clean, didn’t think I was going to find a home.”
But every fall, Benson was involved with a haunted house, even while he was homeless.
“I loved doing that. I really felt good when I was doing that, and people loved me doing that,” Benson said.
That’s what kept him going while getting clean and starting his non-profit.
“I came up here. I was hired to design a haunted house in Misquamicut and ended up staying here and things started to get better,” Benson said.
Now, Haunts for the Homeless has two haunted houses every fall, one in Connecticut and the other in Rhode Island.
“We just do it because it hits home,” Benson said.
Money from the haunts go towards buying backpacks with toiletries for the homeless.
“It’s sad that there are so many people out there that don’t have anything. They could start with something and then end up with nothing,” said Jim Smith, general manager for Haunts for Homeless.
The group says there’s a lot of stigma associated with homelessness.
“Let them know that you care about them, that they’re not alone, you know they’re there. That somebody is thinking of them,” Benson said.
Organizers say they get to help an important cause while also having fun.
“This only happens once a year for a whole month, very short window, long time to put it together but it’s worth it,” said Suzanne Credit, public relations coordinator for Haunts for Homeless.
For anyone interested in volunteering or donating to Haunts for the Homeless, click here.
