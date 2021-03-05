NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A local community health care provider and local volunteers will soon hit the streets in an effort to make sure every person is offered a vaccine.
Doctors and immigrants’ rights advocates are planning to knock on hundreds of doors in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood, to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
If the person is willing, they will even sign them up to get a shot, right on the spot.
“It’s a campaign modeled on ‘Get Out the Vote,’ where the plan is to recruit literally 100 or more volunteers to knock on every door in Fair Haven,” said Dr. Suzanne Lagarde, of Fair Haven Community Health Care.
Lagarde and Dr. Everett Lamm detailed the plan earlier this week at the community provider’s mass vaccination clinic at Wilbur Cross.
“There are drive-thrus, mass vaccination sites, those are all really important, but our job is, we need to become really granular and focus on our community, because we know many of them will be in the shadows, many of them will be fearful,” Lagarde said.
It’s a real problem in the particularly hard hit Fair Haven neighborhood, where transportation, internet access, and language barriers are all too common.
“Where the state has numbers that have now finally dropped below 3% positivity, we’re still in the Fair Haven community, experiencing almost 10%, so we really want to reach out to find folks because this is still much a smoldering inferno we want to help snuff out,” Lamm said.
That’s why starting next weekend, the plan is to hit the streets, knocking on doors and offering every eligible person a vaccine.
“If they’re willing, they will be given a time and a date right then and there and if they need transportation, that will be addressed right then and there,” Lagarde said.
They’re working with a local taxi company to provide rides to the clinic at Wilbur Cross, and now with access to the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they’re exploring whether or not the door-knock can turn right into a dose.
“What we’re discussing internally is could we go into the home and give them the vaccine right then and there, because you don’t have to worry about second doses,” Lagarde said.
This initiative kicks off on March 13.
For anyone who would like to volunteer, click here for more information.
