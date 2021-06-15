MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Several mass vaccination sites across the state will be closing down by the end of the month.

Both Hartford HealthCare and Community Health Center announced their mega sites have seen a drop in the amount of people coming in.

Community Health Center announced on Monday that it will be closing its mass vaccination locations at the end of June, which include Middletown, Danbury, Stamford, and East Hartford.

The COVID-19 vaccine will still be available at in-clinic locations and pop-up clinics across the state.

So far, local health departments are counting on smaller clinics to try and get more people vaccinated.

According to state numbers, barely half of their population is fully vaccinated, with only about 46 percent of Meriden residents.

The city’s director of Health and Human Services said they are working to identify the areas within the city that haven’t gotten the shots to try and understand what’s going on.

The local departments are now placing their focus on bringing the vaccine to the people.

“We are considering them on average, when we look at other cities, our size. Ideally as the public health director I would like to see those numbers increase,” said Lea Crown, director of Health and Human Services in Meriden.

In order to get those vaccine numbers up, she said they are telling businesses if they want a clinic to show up.

"We are offering mini clinics, where if a business in Meriden, non-profit, business, youth service organization, if they have a group of ten or more, they would like to get vaccinated, they would go out to the site," Crown said.

Crown says there is no end date on when they will stop doing pop-up clinics. If you would like to set up a clinic at your business, call the Meriden Health Department.