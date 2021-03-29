(WFSB) – Don’t let your guard down.
That’s the message from a New Haven County health district after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Chesprocott Health District says it’s been seeing more youth and young adults testing positive. It’s not the first time they’ve seen an increase in younger cases.
Taking advantage of the sunshine, Jim Newton and George Welch decided to take a stroll outside. The outdoors is really the only place you’ll find them, other than at home.
“I’ve had both of these vaccines, so I feel pretty good about that. I feel more comfortable, but I still don’t feel comfortable enough that I’m going in places that are crowded,” Newton said.
That caution is what the Chesprocott Health District is pushing for. Monitoring Cheshire, Prospect, and Wolcott, the health district is reporting more positive cases in youth and young adults.
With youth, it’s being tied to extracurricular sports. Meanwhile, young adults aren’t being as strict with their social bubbles.
In the fall, a similar uptick was reported. Contact tracing then tied it to family gatherings and sporting events.
Chesprocott Health’s warning comes after the state issued a similar one over the weekend. According to the data in the last two weeks, New Haven County has the highest case rate.
Waterbury in particular has the second highest case rate in the state, reporting around 43 cases per 100,000 people.
