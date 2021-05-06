WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- In anticipation that the FDA will approve the Pfizer vaccine for teens next week, one local school district is already setting up a vaccine clinic for those 12 years and older.
On Thursday, the Wolcott Public School district announced it’ll hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic, in conjunction with the Chesprocott Health District, on Sunday, May 16.
This clinic will be for any students who are 12 years old and older. It’ll be held at the Wolcott High School gymnasium.
The Department of Public Health has instructed local health districts to be prepared for the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine for young teens, so the Chesprocott Health director says they want to be ready.
"It's a very stressful event and these kids just want to get back to normal," said Maura Esposito, Chesprocott Health Director.
The district said parents should consult their physicians before taking any vaccine for yourself or your child.
School officials are also asking those who want their child (12 years and older) to be vaccinated, to fill out a survey that can be found by clicking here.
“The CDC has determined that fully vaccinated children and adults do not need to quarantine if they come into close contact with a positive case of COVID-19. I encourage everyone to be vaccinated for whom it is medically advisable. As we head into next school year, it is possible that classroom-level quarantines will continue on an as-needed basis. If your child is fully vaccinated, they will have a much smoother school experience in 2021-2022,” said Wolcott Superintendent of Schools Tony Gasper.
The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12 to 15 by next week, according to a federal official.
Chesprocott recently vaccinated older teens. She says since their clinics came later, many of them went to other health districts to get vaccinated. She's hoping there will be the same interest for the younger group.
"Our clinics last week were over 200, so we're doing well, but we're seeing the demand is slowing down," Esposito said.
Fifty percent of Connecticut adults are fully vaccinated, and demand is slowing down, but Esposito says beyond reaching herd immunity, she wants kids to have a normal life again.
"These kids are also going on field trips and vacations and just getting to be outside and playing with other kids. That's good mental health for these kids, so that's what we want to give back to them," Esposito said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.