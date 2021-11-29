(WFSB) - The Omicron variant is not in Connecticut right now, but state officials and doctors are on the lookout.

Doctors we spoke to say this variant has a lot of mutations.

So far, the variant has been found in a few countries.

“A little concerned definitely," Storrs resident Jake McFarlane tells us.

Some people we spoke to say they’ll be extra careful this holiday season, because of the new variant.

“I don’t really travel much because of COVID right now, because I’m cautious about it," Lexi Getner of Storrs noted.

“I’ll definitely be staying more local this holiday season," Jess Berry of Storrs says.

Doctors still have a lot to learn about omicron.

“We know, so far, this variant has many mutations, many more than other variants have had, but we’re still trying to learn the significance of those different mutations," Dr. David Banach of UConn Health explained.

Dr. Banach says there are three key questions they’re working to answer right now.

“Does this variant seem to be more contagious, more transmissible between individuals? Second question is does it cause more severe illness in people who do become infected?" Dr. Banach asked.

The third question is how do current vaccines impact this variant?

“Fortunately, the vaccines produce a very broad immunity, some reassurance that vaccine reduced immunity can provide some protection," continued Dr. Banach.

Doctors say the vaccine is the best line of defense against this new strain.

Earlier Monday, the CDC strengthened it’s recommendations for boosters to include anyone over the age of eighteen and Pfizer is pushing to expand that age range to include 16 and 17 year olds.

“Pfizer submitted a request to the FDA to expand the authorization of it’s booster to 16 to 17 year olds. Currently, only authorized for 18 and older, but the company is seeking to expand that down to kids who are sixteen," added Dr. Banach.

We asked Governor Lamont if he’s planning to impose any mask mandates or travel restrictions because of the variant and he says, so far, not yet and that’s because a majority of residents are vaccinated.