GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A high school is in mourning after losing one of their own as a result of a tragic accident.
It happened around 5 p.m. at Brunswick High School during a hockey game.
A player had fallen down and collided with a player from the other team, who had been coming at them and was unable to stop in time.
Police say the player had to be taken to Greenwich Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Their identity has not been released yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.