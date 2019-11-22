MOODUS, CT (WFSB) – A local high school math teacher is hoping a video will catch the attention of Taylor Swift.
Alex Lattanzi is hoping to take the pop star to Nathan Hale-Ray High School’s prom in the spring.
In Lattanzi’s math class, you’ll often hear some familiar tunes from none other than Taylor Swift.
Lattanzi, who goes by “Mr. L,” was asked to chaperone prom in the spring.
That’s when some of his students came up with an idea.
“He’s been a great teacher for us, so we wanted to pay him back,” said Antonia Dadario.
Outside of school hours, the students made a video asking Swift to be Lattanzi’s date to the prom.
“He usually sings, he has a guitar, so why not incorporate that into it too,” Dadario said.
They posted the video to Instagram.
“The biggest movements we’ve seen are through social media, so I thought if we make an account, we can get people to see it,” said Mark Gilsenan.
The students are hoping this plan will work.
Lattanzi promises they’ll dance the night away like they’re 22.
“I’ve been to homecoming dances, but I never went to the prom, this is my chance. Who better to take than the one and only Taylor Swift,” Lattanzi said.
