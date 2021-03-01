CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Becoming a military officer isn’t easy, but one Connecticut man is now taking on that major challenge for a second time.
This Hometown Hero from Cromwell is finding a new way to serve his country.
Timothy Hryniewicz comes from a long line of heroes. One of his grandfathers, Willard Chiasson, served in the Navy and the other, Vetold Hryniewicz, served in the Army. Now, Timothy is following in both of their footsteps.
“It’s kind of paving the way for a dream that we’ve wanted as a family, something that we wanted to be, a military family,” Timothy said.
Timothy is an officer candidate in the Navy. He stared training in November at the Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island.
Just a few years ago, he wore a different uniform, serving as an Army officer.
“I call this my OCS. Here we go again, and hopefully with the mistakes I’ve made before, I’ve learned from that and I’ll move forward and not make those mistakes again,” Timothy said.
Timothy is proud to honor both of his grandfathers, but the truth is, this move is more about his career and family life.
After grad school at the University of New Haven, he married his wife Rophe and decided to join the Navy. Timothy is no stranger to strenuous training, but it’s still challenging.
“We have Marine drill instructors who don’t like to take it easy on you. They’re on top of you about just about everything and if you mess up, you’ll be doing physical training to correct your deficiencies,” Timothy said.
Despite the challenges, Timothy is on track to become a Navy officer last this month. He hopes to eventually train future leaders, but this Connecticut hero still has one problem his grandfathers would have disagreed about.
“I don’t know who I want to root for in the Army, Navy game, but either way, I win, so that’s good,” Timothy said.
