HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A local hospital is fighting child hunger this summer.
The Caring for Kids cereal drive is part of a push to ensure students in Hartford have access to food during their time off from school.
Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Trinity Health of New England will distribute the donated boxes of cereal to local food banks.
The superintendent of Hartford schools district emphasized the importance of tackling child hunger in our communities, especially during the summer months.
“We know that when children do not have access to healthy meals, that shows up for us in the classrooms. And that means that they cannot access education, they cannot learn unless those basic needs are met,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent.
Cereal box donations will be accepted through next Friday.
A complete list of the donation locations can be found here.
