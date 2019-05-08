WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Allergy sufferers have likely been sneezing, coughing, and have watery eyes this time of year.
That’s because pollen counts in Connecticut have been through the roof.
A local hospital has been tracking how high the pollen in.
Waterbury Hospital has a device that collects pollen, and they’ve been collecting this data for the last 33 years.
It’s the only one in the state to collect the data from April to October every year.
“Chronic cough, post nasal drip, runny nose,” said Kristen Lane of Naugatuck.
If you have these symptoms, you're not alone
Many who have seasonal allergies know it's coming.
The last few days, the pollen count in Connecticut has been sky high.
Waterbury Hospital tracks the counts with a pollen collector.
“We put a glass slide in it, like the slides you leave under a microscope and there’s an air supply that brings all the pollen in and deposits it on the slide,” said Sarah Paisley of Waterbury Hospital.
Every morning, the slide is checked for pollen.
Medical Technologist Sarah Paisley says they count the pieces of pollen and mold on the slide.
Paisley says anything over the 1,500 count is extreme.
On Tuesday, counts topped 7,500, and on Wednesday the count was at 3,500.
“This time of year, the counts they do get high around Mother’s Day,” Paisley said.
Doctors said Birch and Oak trees are the culprits, and the trees are expected to peak on Mother's Day.
Mold is also high this time of year.
“We count the pollen so it gives the public an idea how much is in the air and how much they might be feeling it if they have allergies,” Paisley said.
Doctors say to close your windows at home if you have symptoms of allergies, and over-the-counter nasal spray is a good way to combat those symptoms.
If allergy symptoms become severe, it is recommended to call an allergist or doctor.
