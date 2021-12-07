PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- A community leader, who once questioned the pre-cautions against COVID, is now applauding them and the vaccines after battling the virus.
Day Kimball and William Backus say they are adjusting every day.
The new cases are the unvaccinated, and Putnam’s mayor is telling people to get the shot.
Putnam’s 78-year-old Mayor Norm Seney had a typical attitude this time last year about COVID.
“At first it was like everything else, well, it’s just a cold,” Seney said.
In January, he tested positive, was hospitalized, and his world changed.
“I don’t think my tune changed. The thing is, I realized how vulnerable especially older people being my age,” Seney said.
With Connecticut’s positivity rate jumping to 8.3% on Tuesday, hospitals are keeping a close watch on capacity.
As of Tuesday, there are 525 COVID patients hospitalized, whereas this day one year ago, it was more than double that.
“I watch hospitalizations really carefully. We've gone from 200 to over 500. We were 2,000 about a year and a half ago. We still have capacity. I still feel like our hospitals are in good shape. That is the key metric I look at,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Tuesday.
At Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CEO Kyle Kramer said capacity is on the rise, and they’re watching.
“We’re obviously on guard, but we manage carefully, we make sure we have resources available and we’re keeping an eye on the daily stats,” Kramer said.
He added that not only do they monitor the situation daily, but even hourly in some cases.
Hartford HealthCare’s William Backus Hospital in Norwich is monitoring the new wave of positive cases brought on by the delta variant.
“We still have capacity and we still have the ability to flex out our capacity like we did in the first and second peaks. We haven’t gotten to that point yet, but we’re prepared,” said Dr. William Horgan, of Hartford HealthCare.
At Yale’s campus at Lawrence and Memorial in New London, there is no change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.