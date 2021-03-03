HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Johnson & Johnson's vaccine started arriving in Connecticut this week.
Hartford HealthCare said Hartford Hospital received it on Wednesday morning.
Representatives spoke about it around 10:45 a.m.
Hartford HealthCare said it would be administering the first 10 doses on Wednesday morning.
The majority of them were teachers or other educational workers.
The first batch of the vaccine will be used in a number of teacher clinics in the next week, as well as community clinics Hartford HealthCare is a part of.
The first one to get this one-dose vaccine was a Hartford school safety officer, who said he's proud to be an example this vaccine is safe to get.
"Why not be safe and show the community that we should all participate and do our part to make sure we're all safe among our families, and our friends so that we can start getting back to our, what our real norms should be,” said Hartford School Safety Officer Victor Rodriguez.
Yale New Haven Health received 7,400 doses on Tuesday.
Trinity Health of New England received 1,000 doses of the vaccine Wednesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state expected 39,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
The version of the vaccine received emergency authorization approval from the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.
It's the third vaccine behind Pfizer and Moderna to receive the authorization. Pfizer and Moderna, however, require two doses.
While they're expecting preference for Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine, Hartford HealthCare still wants to give people the choice of which vaccine to get.
To do that, they made a change to their MyChart Wednesday morning.
"They will now see an option that will allow them to say if they would like an RNA vaccine, a Pfizer or Moderna, a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or there's also a third option, which is first available appointment,” said Eric Arlia, senior director of System Pharmacy.
