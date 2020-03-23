FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Life-saving supplies for hospitals are already running low across the United States.
Channel 3 checked in on local hospitals to see what they’re doing to keep staff safe and if they have enough of those supplies.
For some hospitals, including UConn Health in Farmington, they’re reusing equipment.
There’s a lot of talk about N-95 masks. On a normal day, not every doctor or nurse would use a mask to see patients. They would only use one if a patient came in contact with tuberculosis.
That’s now changed with COVID-19.
UConn Health says they’re working on getting more masks in, but while they’re waiting on a supply, they’re trying to conserve.
To do that, nurses and doctors would put on the N-95 mask to see a patient who might be infected with COVID-19. Once they’re done with the patient, they would take the mask off and put it in a paper bag.
The patient would be tested and if a patient tests positive for COVID-19, the mask would be thrown away.
If the patient tests negative for COVID-19, that same doctor or nurse would reuse the mask.
UConn Health says they are well-stocked compared to other hospitals.
Other hospitals are reusing masks, including Yale New Haven Hospital.
The hospital has also set up a triage tents for COVID-19 patients.
It's being described as a mini-hospital, which is enclosed and heated. It's assembled outside the emergency room of UConn John Dempsey Hospital.
"We are getting ready to open it as we need it. The amount of patients I saw that could fit are between 14 and 16," said Dr. Sara Blomstrom, UConn Health.
UConn Health says if a patient thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19, they would go to the triage tent to be treated. This way, the emergency room won't overwhelm or infect other patients going in for treatment.
Hartford Healthcare also says they have "the right supplies in place to keep our colleagues safe. But because we can't necessarily predict what's coming down the road, we must be thoughtful and keep all options open. Donations are part of the plan."
St. Franics Hospital released a statement saying,
"Our regional health system, Trinity Health Of New England, is accepting donations for new and unopened N95 Respirator masks, both medical grade and industrial grade. We are grateful for all the generosity and support of the many corporations, businesses, and local residents who have already reached out. Details about how to donate can be found at trinityhealthofne.org."
