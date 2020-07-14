TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – UV light has emerged as a potential coronavirus killer.
It’s been touted at Connecticut’s casinos and the state is exploring putting it in schools.
It’s still being studied if the light will kill the coronavirus, but some businesses have already installed them. They can be put into homes too and it’s become one of the hottest selling items at HVAC companies across the state.
When it comes to disinfecting schools, it appears officials are turning to the light.
“Potentially introduce UV light that can help kill the virus that gets trapped in the filters,” said Josh Geballe, Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer.
UV-C light has been in homes and businesses for decades.
“Bed and breakfasts, hotels, they’ve been very interested in this because they’re mixing air throughout a facility and they want to be sure that air is clean,” said Jim Grustas, owner of C&G’s Heating and Air Conditioning.
According to the National Academy of Science, “UV-C light has the energy to destroy the genetic material inside viruses.” This means it can disinfect.
“It’s been used in meatpacking and vegetable produce and hospitals,” Grustas said.
Jim Grustas from C&G’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Torrington says the demand for this technology has skyrocketed.
“When things were kind of peaking, we were probably doing three or four a week,” Grustas said.
UV-A and UV-B light causes harmful sunburns. UV-C light is more powerful than those. In fact, the CDC warns against exposing UV-C light to skin.
That’s why its power needs to be contained in the ducts, furnaces, or air handling systems of homes or businesses.
“They’re installed strategically, so that the air moves ore slowly past the lamp, so any contaminates in the air are exposed to that light for a longer period of time,” Grustas said.
While the effectiveness specifically against the coronavirus is still being studied, other studies have shown UV-C light destroyed other viruses in hospitals and officials are hoping it could be a solution to get us safely back to school and work.
“UV-C light was tested on SARS, so it’s a similar type of virus, so we’re waiting on results on the actual coronavirus,” Grustas said.
The systems start at less than $1,000 and can usually be installed in less than a day.
