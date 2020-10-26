NORTHFORD, CT (WFSB) - As coronavirus cases across the state continue to rise, one local ice rink has made the decision to temporarily close down.
After collaborating with the local health department, the Northford Ice Pavilion will be closed through Wednesday.
Bill Maniscalco, general manager of the Northford Ice Pavilion, made the announcement on Sunday.
Through contact tracing, the East Shore District Health Department told Channel 3, they've identified roughly 20 COVID-19 cases, which is broken down as players, coaches or family members, who all visited the pavilion at some point.
All events will be put on hold starting Monday.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this might cause your organization but we have been advised this would be the best course of action under the current circumstances," Maniscalco said in a statement.
Maniscalco hopes that the rink will reopen Thursday afternoon after having an additional consultation with the local health department about the best of course of action.
According to the state Department of Public Health, ice hockey is defined as a moderate risk sport, but local health director notes, with the sport, there could be unintended consequences such as carpools to and from the rinks or even a pizza party.
"These actions are temporary and it's just to get a handle over the next week to see where exactly we are with the number of cases associate with ice hockey," said Michael Pascucilla, East Shore District Health Department.
The decision comes after the state of Massachusetts recently ordered that all ice rinks in the state be temporarily shut down.
Northford is not the only Connecticut ice rink making changes. Champions Skating Center in Cromwell announced it's no longer allowing spectators into its facility for practice or games until further notice. Rather, only players and coaches will be allowed in 15 minutes before their ice slot.
